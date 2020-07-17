Local NAACP town hall meeting focusing on African American youth

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Normal branch of the NAACP hosted a virtual town hall focusing on African American youth at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The goal of the town hall was to keep the community engaged and knowledgeable about issues that impact them, Including COVID-19, racism and the educational impact it has on African American youth.

The town hall’s guest speakers included Jule Foundation Founders Jade and Andre Hursey, and Dr. Kristal Shelvin.

At the beginning of the town hall, they addressed the effect COVID-19 is having on the African American Community in Bloomington Normal. Of the 350 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLean County, 76 were African American.

Throughout the rest of the town hall, the guest speakers answered questions on how racism and the education system impacts young African Americans.

When asked how students should react when they see racism in school, Jade Hursey said young African Americans should be willing to have conversations about racism with their fellow students.

“One of the things that I will say is, Be willing to have the conversation if you hear something or see something that is considered to be racist, right, be willing to have a one on one conversation,” Hursey said.

More information on the Bloomington Normal NAACP can be found on their website.

