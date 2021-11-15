Local news and media organizations engaged in friendly competition at the 35th annual WZND All Media Turkey Bowl

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The student workers for WZND radio at Illinois State University (ISU) brought together members of various media organizations in the Bloomington and Peoria area for friendly competition for a good cause.

The 35th annual “Turkey Bowl” was Sunday, Nov. 14, at Pheasant Lanes in Bloomington. Two teams from WMBD/WYZZ competed, along with WEEK, ISU’s TV10, and others. In total, there were 10 teams this year.

“It’s awesome! We love being partners with these media groups,” said Abbey Munro, a senior at ISU and also the Assistant Public Relations Director at WZND. “It’s a great networking opportunity for our students and all of our partners as well. And it’s just a fun thing to have everybody come together.”

The yearly fundraiser supports the Illinois State University Child Care Center.

“That is WZND’s almost like philanthropy,” Munro said. “We love working with them because they’re so important to the community, and obviously we want to give support to children.”

Munro said the Turkey Bowl has helped raise over $50,000 for the center.

“They do great things with that money,” she said. “They are able to purchase things for the kids there… just things that are helpful in their learning and development.”

Pheasant Lanes also held a Toys for Tots toy drive in conjunction with the Turkey Bowl.

According to Turkey Bowl participants, the event raised over $2,000.

WEEK went home in the first place. Bowlers said everyone had a good time.