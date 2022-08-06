PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Aug. 6 marked the third annual back-to-school bash hosted by Lorenzo’s All in Charity Chase.

The local non-profit charity helped fill more than 250 backpacks with school supplies and handed out to families to help prepare their students for the new school year.

A line started forming about 30 minutes before the event began. Students were not just there for supplies; many had the opportunity to get their face or arm painted, get balloon animals, or play in the bounce house.

Lorenzo Watson-Lemarch, the CEO and founder of the charity, wanted to give every student the opportunity to excel in their academics.

“This can be very impactful just for the simple fact it can take the burden off their parents financially because we have very good school supplies, book bags, and stuff they can use throughout the school year to really help them excel and take that next step,” said Watson-Lemarch

The charity accepts donations all year on its website.