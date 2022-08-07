PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Israelites of Peoria and the Law and Faith Assemblies came together to host a community cookout Sunday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr park.

While burgers hotdogs, and brats sat on the grill, many community members came to enjoy the afternoon, play with water balloons, play basketball and of course eat.

Along with food, the non-profit was also handing out book bags and school supplies to prepare kids for the upcoming school year.

Ivan Williams, co-founded the Israelites of Peoria, said he thinks having a cookout is one of the best ways to try to bring the community together.

“When you come from our culture and subculture, food always brings us together. Everybody loves food and especially good food so we figured it was the perfect thing to do,” Williams said.

The Israelites of Peoria are holding a community clean-up event on Saturday, Aug. 21.