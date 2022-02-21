PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit organization hosted a ribbon-cutting and dedication to celebrate a new mural in Peoria and 24 new units of housing for households experiencing homelessness.

Phoenix Community Development Services brought the event together just before noon Monday.

The new housing, located at 210 NE Madison Ave., includes 24-one-bedroom apartments that come with tenant amenities as well as commercial office space on the first floor.

That development is thanks to a $5.5 million award from the Illinois Housing Development Authority. The development’s goal is to end homelessness for several groups, including:

Veterans

Households headed by persons living with a disability

Youth ages 18-24 transitioning from the child welfare system

Others who require supportive services to maintain stable housing

The Dream Mural, on the other hand, is located at 202 NE Madison Ave. and was designed by Heather Ford, a local artist and designer.

This story will be updated.