Local non-profit partnering with 600 Central Illinois businesses to build sustainable homes

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Housing Our People Everywhere or H.O.P.E. has partnered with 600 businesses in Central Illinois as it works to give jobs to the jobless and homes to the homeless.

“We can change everybody’s life and give them equality, It doesn’t matter where you come from you can have an equal paying job and a home that you’re not gonna get thrown out of,” said the founder of H.O.P.E. Chris Collins.

Collins says the houses are made solely from recycled materials adding they are cheaper and more sustainable than traditional wooden houses.

“We can take that material washers, dryers, refrigerators, stoves, water heaters, and cars and build a house that don’t burn, don’t absord water, is stronger, termite free, sysemic, and recyclable,” said Collins

But Collins says they need your help.

All you have to do is go to one of the hundreds of businesses with a hope sticker and say just that, hope.

“You have to say it, if you don’t say it their not gonna give us anything, but if you do they’re gonna donate up to 20% of what your spending, and that’s Tony’s Tacos, Tobin’s Pizza, Harvest Bread Company,” said Collins

Owners of supporting businesses in the Twin Cities say its a movement that’s giving people a place to stay.

“You see that sometimes people need help, trying to get their kids growing up and trying to build a future for themselves and this what chris is doing building houses, gives everybody that name, hope,” said the owner of Eric’s Too, Eric Trujillo.

Collins says one word can make a difference.

“Say hope, change your children’s lives, change the lives of the people that are suffering today and we can get them off the street and on their feet,” said Collins.

If you are interested in donating to the non-profit click here.