Local non-profit plans to help Houston re-build

Tropical storm Harvey has left many people in Houston, fighting to survive.

A local non-profit is planning to help turn their ruin into resurrection.

“It won’t burn, it won’t absorb water, it’s stronger, it’s termite-free, it’s mold-resistant, it’s seismic and it’s recyclable,” said Chris Collins, founder of the H.O.P.E Project.

Collins re-uses all the scraps washed away from storms and disasters around the world, to re-build homes. Whether it’s for a former prisoner who just got off on parole, a veteran in need of shelter, or a family who just lost their home.

“If we re-build this natural disaster out of the recycled cars, and the refrigerators, and the stoves and everything that’s there, we can actually re-build it when it’s destroyed again by another natural disaster in the future,” said Collins.

The H.O.P.E Project doesn’t use any wood in the homes; only scrap steel, concrete, and other necessities. And it’s already built many homes here in Bloomington. One in 2011, with scrap metal from Hurricane Katrina.

“The highest electric bill in this home has been $45 since 2011,” said Collins. “And it’s an 1800 sq-ft, and a 9-ft ceiling home; 3 bedrooms.”

Collins said not only does it save your pocketbook and the environment, but it also gives people hope. He gives homeless people jobs, homes, and the skills needed to teach others.

“Pick up all of our homeless people that are very skilled labored people throughout the United States and give them hope, said Collins. “And that’s a home to live in, a job to go to. These people will show you they can become the support system for the world to re-build every natural disaster on the planet and make sure no one ever has to sleep outside unless they’re camping.”

Collins and his crew plan to leave for Houston next week. Next year, Collins plans to start teaching juniors and seniors in high school how to build homes with recycled materials. The organization is looking for your help. If you would like to donate to their cause, visit hope4housing.org.