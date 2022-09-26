PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — One local non-profit spent most of Saturday afternoon rebuilding and revitalizing homes throughout the area.

Rebuilding Together is an organization dedicated to rebuilding homes for central Illinois’ most vulnerable populations.

Saturday, the nonprofit sent out a group of volunteers to help upgrade 10 buildings in honor of the annual rebuilding day.

Todd Huston is on the board of directors for rebuilding together and said he enjoys giving back and is dedicated to helping the elderly and disabled.

“The enjoyment you get out of helping somebody, making their life easier, making their house safe, warm and dry, and just giving back,” said Huston.

Their website has the criteria to learn if you qualify for home repairs from Rebuilding Together.