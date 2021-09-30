Local non-profit receives State Farm grant

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State farm is giving away grants to 40 causes nationwide, and one of them is right here in Central Illinois.

Thursday morning, State Farm presented Paws Giving Independence a check for $25,000.

The Peoria-based non-profit trains service dogs in mobility and medical response and gives them to patients in need.

Paws Giving Independence director Donna Kosner said it was a shock to be chosen out of the original pool of more than 200 organizations.

“Being able to have this and know that for next year we’re going to be ok with our vet costs; we take in as many dogs as we can afford the vet costs on, so this will allow us to bring in more dogs and be able to securely be able to train them and get the correct care for all of them,” Kosner said.

She said training the dogs takes about two years, and most of the dogs go to someone in Central Illinois.