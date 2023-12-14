PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A community resource is now located in downtown Pekin.

TCRC, short for Tazewell County Resource Centers, held a ribbon cutting Thursday evening to celebrate its new location at what used to be the Busey Bank on South 4th St.

While the center has been operating there for the past six weeks or so, the final stages of construction have now been completed.

Food and refreshments were provided, and Pekin Mayor Mary Burress and city council members were present. One employee was happy to let WMBD into her office, which was inspired by the Barbie movie.

President and CEO Jamie Durdel said that he hopes the new location can help with the organization’s visibility, as their main office is located “in a corn field” in Tremont. He said it made it difficult sometimes to explain what the organization was to people.

Durdel believes being in downtown Pekin will be a big boost to the organization.

“We were growing significantly; we were kind of bursting at the seams. We were paying rent to a lot of different locations, and for us to not have to pay rent anymore and all be in a location where everybody can be back together as an administration, it’s been wonderful,” he said.

TCRC is a non-profit organization that provides support services to those with disabilities and visual impairments in Tazewell County.

Durdel said that a lot of their clients will go back and forth from the Tremont location to the one now in Pekin, mostly for the “springboard program”, which helps put clients in the community and teaching them how to volunteer as well as other job and life skills.

Among the other programs and services TCRC provides include group homes, early intervention programs, and the taste of TCRC kitchen programs.

They also have a sight center in Morton, which helps people with eye problems.

The basement of the new location will also provide offices for CASA (court-appointed special advocates) and Crittenton Centers. Durdel described both of them as “great partners”.

TCRC was established in 1983 and is almost finished with its 40th anniversary year.