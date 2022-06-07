SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Six Central Illinois nursing homes will now have to pay up for violating the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) standards.

Tuesday, IDPH posted its quarterly report on nursing home violations.

The six local facilities in the report were cited for an “A” violation of the Nursing Home Care Act. This means there is a condition where there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will happen or has happened.

Below is a list of the local nursing homes cited for “A” violations in the report:

Aperion Care Peoria Heights, a 110-bed skilled care facility at 1629 Gardner Lane in Peoria Heights, was fined $25,000 for failing to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of residents while results are pending for criminal history background checks. Aperion Care Peoria Heights was also fined $25,000 for failing to provide supervision to prevent falls.

Generations at Peoria, a 144-bed facility at 5600 Glen Drive in Peoria, was fined $25,000 for failing to recognize and take immediate action for a critical change in a resident’s condition.

Hallmark Healthcare of Pekin, a 71-bed skilled care facility at 2501 Allentown Road in Pekin, was fined $25,000 for failing to prevent a resident from falling off a bed.

Heritage Health Bloomington, an 88-bed skilled care facility at 700 E. Walnut St. in Bloomington, was fined $25,000 for failing to follow its infection control policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing, a 92-bed skilled care facility at 700 N. Main St. in Eureka, was fined $25,000 for failing to accurately transcribe a prescription for anti-coagulation medication and failing to ensure the resident received the medication.

Washington Senior Living, a 122-bed skilled care facility at 1201 Newcastle Road in Washington, was fined $50,000, for failing to perform therapy recommended range of motion exercises and to place a therapy recommended hand device for a patient.

Those looking for the full list can find that on IDPH’s website by clicking here.