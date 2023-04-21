PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Bradley University nursing programs were ranked as some of the best in the nation, according to RegisteredNursing.org.

According to their 2023 rankings, Bradley’s Family Nurse Practitioner program is ranked first in the U.S., and Bradley’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program ranks fourth in the country.

The programs were assessed on several factors, which represent how well a program supports students to licensure.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the entire team for this remarkable achievement,” Sally Worthington of RegisteredNursing.org said. “The faculty, staff, and students have worked diligently to achieve this recognition, and it is a reflection of their unwavering dedication to nursing education.”

More information on their methodology of the rankings is available here.