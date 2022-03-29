PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Lexington Hills apartment office building is suffering major damages after a fire broke out just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The Peoria Fire Department was called to 3433 W Oakcrest Dr. for reports of a structure fire. Peoria Battalion Chief, Lore Baxter, said upon arrival, the back half of the office was fully engulfed, however, none was inside.

The office was closed at the time of the fire.

Baxter said six crews arrived at the scene and contained the fire. Baxter also said maintenance was on scene shortly after the fire broke out.

“We received a call of a structure on fire arrived at the scene, the back half of the building was fully engulfed. The building suffered major damage at the root of the building,” said Baxter.

This fire is still under investigation. The estimated damage sits at approximately $100,000.