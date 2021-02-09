Local officials, state lawmakers meet to discuss policy concerns

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria County and city officials met with state legislators to talk over policy concerns Tuesday.

The annual event which is typically a breakfast was held virtually this year.

Additional funding for health departments, and road and building projects are a few topics that were discussed.

During the virtual meeting, Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis praised local lawmaker’s ability to work with each other on policies.

“We’re very proud for a long time, the fact that Central Illinois has had the notoriety of having legislators cross the isles to work together for the betterment of the communities that they serve, and I look forward to that continuing,” Ardis said.

Ardis says the number one priority for Peoria is addressing pension costs.