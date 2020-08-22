Local organization to giveaway 300 backpacks

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — CHARMS Inc. in Bloomington will give away 300 book-bags Saturday afternoon.

From noon to 4 p.m., parents can drive-thru or walk-up to the donation site, located at Silver Back Apparel Company to get a backpack filled with school supplies, hand sanitizer, and a mask. Backpacks are first-come, first-served and parents have to bring their child in order to receive the backpack.

A spokesperson for CHARMS said each backpack is filled with supplies needed for each grade, K-12. They will also provide necessary, and available resources to families in need.

The organization will be taking donations and selling Black Lives Matter T-shirts. Proceeds will go towards their next backpack giveaway on October 10. The spokesperson said school supplies are in high demand right now, especially for families who are doing remote learning.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected