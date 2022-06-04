PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Salvation Army partnered with Echelon of Peoria to provide and highlight services while offering fun for the community.

Rachel Hammer, President of Echelon, said the organization is volunteer-based that is associated with the Salvation Army nationwide.

The community picnic featured games, bouncy houses, face painting and lots of food.

The first 200 kids received a summer toy or sports item, the first 200 families received a food box.

Tri-county Coordinator of the Salvation Army, Major Heath Sells, said they wanted to ensure the community is safe and also give the opportunity for families to know what services are available for them in Peoria.

“We know that there are so many families that depend on the meals at school so we want to start the summer off for those who may be in the food desert to give them a box of food and access to where they can continue to receive those USDA meals throughout the summer,” said Major Sells.

He said they also provided a resource table to help families’ need such as with food and childcare.

Both Sells and Hammer said they are always looking for volunteers.

For more information on the Peoria Salvation Army visit their website.

Visit Echelon of Peoria’s Facebook page to learn more about the organization.