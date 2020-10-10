Local organizations host rally encouraging voting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A collaboration of local groups hosted a rally at the gateway building plaza in Peoria, encouraging people to get out and vote.

“March to the polls” was the theme of this rally, featuring several keynote speakers, musical performances, and more.

Speakers touched on subjects such as current leadership, LGBTQ+ inclusion, climate change, and more.

Nancy Long, president of the local National Organization for Women chapter, says she is happy to see young people’s participation in this years election.

“We’re very proud of people like young revolution and some of the other young people’s groups, and just the number of individuals who are out being apart of the election process,” said Long.

The presidential election takes places on November 3rd.

