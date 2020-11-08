Local organizations host rally & town hall to discuss change

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Democratic Socialists of America held a town hall meeting giving neighbors a chance to voice their opinion.

Together with The Socialist Alternative and Queer Activist Collective, the organizations are hoping to ignite conversations within the community on what changes they want to see take place.

Doug Johnson, an organizer with The Peoria D-S-A says many citizens aren’t sure how to create change besides voting every few years.

“We hope to see people increasingly coming together, doing work in their community, and actually participating in things that will improve the lives of people around them,” said Johnson.

Johnson says America prides itself on being a capitalist country, but he says the system is not advantageous to the working class, and that changes need to be made aside from a new president.

