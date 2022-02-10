PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With the Peoria Public School Board voting in favor of a modified calendar for the next school year, community organizations are thinking of new ways to keep kids busy during their extended breaks.

Starting next year, Peoria Public Schools will start school two weeks early, and their original one-week breaks have now been extended to two weeks.

“With this modified calendar, it makes my job a whole lot more interesting,” said Pierre Paul, family and community coordinator at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

Paul said the changes for Peoria Public School students give them an opportunity to expand their weekday offerings. Kindergarten through 8th grade PPS students can visit the museum for free through the Every Student Initiative.

“We now get to focus in on the weeks and looking at these specific breaks, to ensure the programs we planned, not only aligned with what they were doing that school year and lead into this break, but also finding different things they might be interested in doing with this new time that we haven’t been able to work with prior,” he said.

Everley Davis, educator and student coordinator at Peoria Riverfront Museum, said they work closely with schools so their out-of-classroom activities are tailored to the curriculum.

“We feel it is critical to those formative years. It is a great educational enhancement outside of the classroom,” she said. “We work with those teachers and those administrators to really figure out and target what are the themes that your students are learning and how can we help elevate that with the museum experience.”

Davis said one of the skills they teach is how to read a museum label while encouraging creativity and imagination.

“To be able to understand that every item that a museum has a title, it comes from someone or somewhere, and there’s a story behind it. So we really do a lot of storytelling with our field trips,” she explained. “The students are challenged to pick their favorite piece in the museum, and then break it down and write their own original story completely ignoring what the label has.”

Emily Cahill, executive director at Peoria Park District, said the modified calendar makes staffing summer programs challenging because they primarily rely on 16 to 22-year-olds. She said summer camp ends on Aug. 5, but school starts on Aug. 3.

“The calendar doesn’t match up with college calendars. That’s where we see a lot of our camp counselors come from, so we’ll be relying on probably a younger and an older workforce,” she said. “We may not be a gainful employer for some of those college kids so we’re really going to have to look at a younger workforce in order to fill those gaps.”

Childcare will also be a challenge.

“We anticipate the demand on our out-of-school childcare will increase, and so we’re trying to be ready for that,” Cahill said. “We’re working really hard to have multiple locations instead of just one spot like we have now. Really the challenge for us will be the labor force to provide the care in those situations.”

Cahill said there are mixed emotions about the change.

“It’s exciting to think about things differently,” she said. “It’s also scary to think about where we gonna find the people, where we gonna find the money, where we finding the locations,” she said.