PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There will be four teams competing in the Peoria Polar Plunge event in February.

The event will be held in front of Kelleher’s Irish Pub & Eatery on Feb. 17.

The Pekin Police Department announced Tuesday that it will have a team at the 2024 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Illinois.

Pekin’s team, “Pigs in A Blanket,” is looking to raise more money than surrounding teams which include G&D Trucking and the Morton and Peoria police departments.

Pekin Police Department is looking to raise at least $2,000. Click here for the link to donate.

Donations support the Special Olympic Illinois athletes across the state.