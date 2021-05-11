Local organizations receive grants from corporate donors for service to community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two local nonprofits are receiving a generous boost from corporate donors.

Leidos, a company that helps implement energy-efficient programs, and electric service company Ameren Illinois donated $10,000 split between two local organizations for their service to the community.

Lance Escue, implementation portfolio director at Leidos, said they chose the Southside Mission and George Washington Carver Center because of how invested they are in the community. Both organizations are located in the 61605 area.

“They do an absolutely wonderful job helping those in need and it’s very important Ameren Illinois and Leidos support that anyway we can,” he said.

Craig Williams, executive director of the Southside Mission, said the money will go towards summer camp and day care.

“It’s like a kid in a candy store, and it’s a blessing because it continues to help us with our ministries. Without partners, without those that support us, without community partners also, we don’t get the work done. We don’t have the opportunities to offer our young people,” he said.

Jacobie Proctor, executive director of the George Washington Carver Center, said they are excited to welcome kids and families back, and the money helps finance its summer and numerous sports programs.

“We are offering basketball, volleyball, soccer, T-ball, softball and dance this summer,” she said.