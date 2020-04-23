Local organizations united to host virtual career panel for children

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday marked ‘Take Our Daughter and Sons to Work Day’ and since many aren’t able to bring their child to the office, a few organizations helped bring the office to them.

Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum partnered with Peoria Public Schools Foundation and Peoria Park District to host a virtual career panel for children to ask questions and learn more about unique job fields.

The panel took place via Zoom and highlighted five different occupations: a police officer, an engineer, a librarian, an environmentalist, and a veterinarian.

Rebecca Shulman, director of Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum, said the panel was a part of their Be Anything program. Shulman said the panel reinforced their mission to inspire children to be whatever they want to be.

“The mission of the Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum is to help kids become explorers and creators of the world,” Shulman said. “Part of that is really understanding that they can be anything they want to be and helping introduce them to different careers and think about what questions they’re curious about.”

Shulman said the panel is just the start of an online career series they’re planning to do.

She said starting next Thursday, they’ll be posting videos highlighting different careers accompanied by activities for children.