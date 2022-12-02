BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Two local groups have been award grants through Illinois American Water’s Inclusion, Diversity & Equity program, announced the utility company on Friday.

Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank and the Peoria Public School Foundation are two of 12 organizations across Central Illinois to receive grants.

Illinois American Water awarded over $22,000 in total during this grant cycle to nonprofit organizations seeking to develop and implement programs, training, or community projects that aim to promote and foster inclusion, diversity and equity.

Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank will receive a $1,000 grant to provide diapers to families in need, and the Peoria Public School Foundation will receive a $1,500 grant to support the snack pack supplemental food program.

“At Illinois American Water we celebrate and value the different perspectives and backgrounds each of us offer. Diversity makes our company and our communities stronger,” said Rebecca Losli, Illinois American Water President. “This is why we created this program focused on partnerships for inclusion, diversity and equity. We’re excited to collaborate with these impressive organizations.”

For more information about the Inclusion, Diversity & Equity grant, visit Illinois American Water’s website.