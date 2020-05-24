Local parents celebrate students’ graduation with parade

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)-Parents, and other family members planned a parade for their class of 2020 graduates.

Graduates coming from multiple schools throughout the county to celebrate their achievements with a graduation parade.

This event, Bringing students from as young as elementary school all the way up to high school. Event organizers saying The students deserve recognition especially given no formal graduation ceremony.

“A lot of love and a lot of support. I’s very exciting just to show all the kids that everyone cares and that they’re proud of them, it’s really a good thing,” said organizers, Kristan Robinson and Ashley Adams.

Both women say this was a fun way to celebrate in person as a community.