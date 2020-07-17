Local park district to start repairs area after rainstorm damage

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Heavy rain blew throughout Central Illinois Wednesday, flooding homes, streets and public property.

Local meteorologists spent hours tracking the storms which left about five to eight inches of rain behind.

The Fondulac Park District is one of the areas hit by the intense weather.

Michael Johnson, director of the park district, said normally after any rain event they’ll send their guys out to access the area and he said several parts of the park didn’t escape the storm’s impact.

“With the amount of water that we had in a very short time we have quite a bit of damage throughout our park system,” Johnson said.

Johnson said damage included erosion, blown away asphalt, damaged harbors and trails and more.

“Drainage pipes broken and so forth,” Johnson said. “Our marine and campground, we lost a large section of our harbor where the side of the bay caved in,” Johnson said. “We have a spring creek nature preserve, same thing, anywhere where the creek has went out of its bank it’s destroyed the area.”

Johnson said although the damage is a hassle, they’re used to rebuilding after severe weather.

“It’s kind of a normal thing for us but this was an abnormal rain event so it’ll give us a little extra work to do,” Johnson said.

He said they’ll spend the next two weeks going to the different facilities bringing in a lot of things to fill the area, replacing drainage pipes, and getting the area back to a safe and secure site. Johnson said the goal with the walking trail is to try to get it open with a week, depending on the weather, because it’s heavily used.

He said the most expensive part of the process will be dispersing man hours and overtime for employees.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected