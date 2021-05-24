Local park districts setting up pools for summer kickoff, said more lifeguards needed

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local park districts are preparing to open their pools after a summer of closure.

Washington Park District opens its pools on Wednesday, June 2 and will be offering swim lessons.

“It’s really like a sign that we’re back on track, trying to resume that sense of normalcy for our community. It really feels like the right thing to do and it feels like summer, going back to the pool,” said Brian Tibbs, executive director of Washington Park District.

Tibbs said there will sanitizing stations available, staff will wear masks and chair will be spread out.

Emily Cahill, executive director of Peoria Park District, said they are having a hard time finding lifeguards, even after raising the hourly wage to $13. She said they are short about 10-15 lifeguards.

“We have reached out to high school swim teams, we’ve talked to folks who’ve taken our lessons, we’ve reached out to really I think anyone we can think of,” she said.

Cahill said they are offering lifeguard classes June 1-3 and encouraged people to apply.

The Proctor Center Pool is set to open Monday, June 7, but Cahill said they haven’t decided if they are opening Gwynn Family Aquatic Center because of the lifeguard shortage. She said they will make a decision by the end of the week.