CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Local towns throughout the region have issued snow parking bans due to the upcoming forecasted winter weather.

Parking bans are issued when there is a certain amount of snow forecasted or fallen. It varies from town to town, but they are issued to give snowplows the ability to completely clear the roads to make them safer for drivers.

Upcoming snow parking bans:

Bartonville – Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. for 48 hours or until canceled.

Canton – “It shall be unlawful to park any vehicle on any public street in the City at any time within twelve (12) hours after a snowfall of three inches (3″) or more has occurred.”

Galesburg – Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. until further notice.

Glasford – Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. until Jan. 9 at 2 p.m.

Morton – “We are asking residents to park off the street if possible so our plow drivers can clear the roads safely and efficiently.”

Normal – Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. until Jan. 10 at 5 a.m.

Washington – Jan. 9 p.m. for 48 hours or until canceled.

For further information on each of the towns, click on the highlighted name.