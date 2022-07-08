PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Parks in four local counties are among 87 parks statewide receiving $30.3 million in grants, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday.

Illinois’ Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program provides up to 50% of a park project’s funds. Combined with local matching funds, this grant allocation will foster more than $56 million in local park development projects.

Since its founding in 1987, OSLAD has invested $433.5 million in 1,816 local park projects. Its funding comes a portion of the IL Real Estate Transfer Tax.

Pritzker released a statement on the fund allocations.

“Investments in our local parks are investments in our communities,” Gov. Pritzker said. “Park projects don’t just create jobs and boost local economic development — they open the gateway for a healthier, happier Illinois. Every family in our state deserves nearby access to outdoor public spaces where they can gather with their friends and neighbors — and enjoy some sunshine, too.”

Four local counties will receive grants, for one project in each county.

In McLean County, Centennial Park in Heyworth will receive $64,700 for a playground and other improvements.

Knox County will also receive one grant, for the renovation of HT Custer Park in Galesburg. This project will receive $360,000.

Tazewell County will see an investment of $400,000 into Phase III of East Peoria’s Levee Park, to be put towards the spray pad and amphitheater.

Finally, McDonough County will receive one grant for the development of Patton Park in the Macomb Park District. OSLAD has allocated $360,000 to this project.

These four projects combined will be receiving a total of $1,184,700 from OSLAD.

Of the 87 parks receiving grants, 24 of them are within Cook County.