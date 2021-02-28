Local partnership gives families in need access to “maker challenge kits”

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A local partnership is giving families in need access to problem-solving kits.

“How can we get kids, families, mothers, fathers grandparents uncles and their siblings all together working together and doing something meaningful and productive,” said Children’s Home Director of Development Stephanie Alkahafaji.

The Peoria Children’s Home and PlayHouse Children’s Museum teamed up together to help families across Central Illinois think critically and more creatively.

“We really recognize that todays kids are tomorrows voters and business owners and so what we really want to do is empower kids to make decisions and to understand the decisions they make have impact,” said Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum Director Rebecca Schulman.

As apart of the annual Hopscotch Fundraiser, people can buy the Maker Challenge Kits. It’s filled with activities and challenges not just for kids but families and adults too.

“Each of them are 3 teams, each of them have a guess expert, that asks follow up questions each of them their challenge to make a project I’m not going to give out what they are in 30 minutes,” said Schulman.

On Thursday, 50 kits were donated to the Peoria Children’s Home and it’s giving kids in need the tools to learn the importance of skills like decision making.

“They wanted to make sure these kits get into the hands of children and folks who may not have been able to have access to these resources on their own we were so excited because that taps directly into the clients we serve,” said Alkahafaji.