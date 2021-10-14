Local partnership offers free mammograms for women

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A local hospital and health department teamed together to get women in Central Illinois free mammograms.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in efforts to keep women safe, Unity Point Health and the Tazewell Health Department will be welcoming women ages 40-64 mammograms with no cost to them.

The Tazewell County Health Department communications manager, Sara Sparkman said women should get checked every year. She said a common sign they see is hesitancy. She said most clients are hesitant to make that first appointment on their own but said that’s why they’ve created this event, so women can just walk in, get checked… and walk out.

“We’ve been doing this for obviously 20 years and one year we had a woman who was 62 and had never had a mammogram. Because she could just walk in and get it done, that’s what she wanted to be able to do. Every comment there’s a comment box on all of our evaluations and the women are very thankful for the opportunity,” said Sparkman.

The event is Friday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at three locations, and Sparkman said they will be accepting women who are uninsured.

The three locations include Unity Point Health Proctor, Unity Point Health Pekin Woman’s Diagnostic Center, and Unity Point Health Methodist Diagnostic Center.