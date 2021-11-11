Local pharmacist says holiday season could create extra demand for at-home COVID-19 tests

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – With the holidays right around the corner, there could be an increased demand for at-home COVID-19 tests.

Michael Blessman, a pharmacist in charge at Alwan Pharmacy, said the resource is sold nearly daily and the holidays could cause demand to spike.

He said if you plan to gather with family and friends this holiday season, the tests could come in handy.

“When we get together as groups, it would be nice to have it on-hand at your house. If you’re with a group and a few days later someone says I tested positive for COVID, you have the kit right there in your house and able to test right there immediately,” Blessman said.

Blessman explained that many at-home tests are rapid and are able to reveal results in just 10-15 minutes.

He added that Alwan Pharmacy hopes to keep the tests in stock, but that could depend on supply chain issues and demand.

“You kind of have your stock and inventory now, don’t know in 30 days whether we’ll have that supply. We hope we do— We hope now things have resolved and that we have these readily available to the public,” Blessman said.

Blessman said at-home tests are FDA approved, and their accuracy rate is similar to other forms of COVID-19 tests.