Local pharmacy helps with hand sanitizer shortage by making its own

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After the nationwide shortage of hand sanitizer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one local pharmacy now has the green light to help fulfill the need by selling its own.

Preckshot Compounding Pharmacy owner Corey Dolan said the pharmacy received special approval from the government Monday afternoon to start selling their own brand of disinfectant.

“At the moment with all of the commercial brands flying off the shelves, there’s not enough supply for the demand,” Dolan said. “So now we have enough to start satisfying that demand.”

Dolan said they officially started selling their hand sanitizers Monday evening and they use a special FDA approved formula to make sure their products are safe and effective.

“We are following a recipe that’s been approved by the World Health Organization,” Dolan said.

Dolan said they’ve been working on the hand sanitizer for about two weeks. He said the process included getting state approval, getting FDA documents and guidelines in order and perfecting their formula.

He said they’re offering shipping and delivery of their products as well and so far their sales have already exceeded expectations.

“Our phones are blowing up so we’ve absolutely exploded with this,” Dolan said. ” We are doing very good with keeping up with demand because we’ve put all the measures in place to anticipate what we were going to be receiving.”

He said they currently sell for $6 dollars and there are no limitations on how many people can buy at a time.

“We want to help the community and our patients so I’m constantly on the phone with suppliers discussing how we can keep the prices down for them to remain affordable,” Dolan said.

He said although sanitizing is helpful, it’s not a substitute for CDC recommended cleaning regimens.

“Aside from hand sanitizing, it’s not a replacement for washing hands,” Dolan said. “Hand washing is still the most important thing but we wanted to provide sanitizer for those who aren’t able to wash their hands in the moment.”