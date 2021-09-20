Local pharmacy sees a spike in demand for at-home COVID-19 test kits

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Demand for at-home COVID-19 test kits is spiking at some local pharmacies.

Preckshot Compounding Pharmacy in Junction City in Peoria is sold out of its at-home kits.

Owner Corey Dolan said his suppliers went on back-order about a week ago. He thinks people want kits because it can be more convenient than going to a doctor or a busy COVID-19 test site.

“It’s already right there at home. You’ve got the test before you actually have symptoms, so it’s a safety net as well where you know you don’t have to leave the house, [and] you don’t have to wait in line,” said Dolan.

He said demand is so high, there’s a waitlist for when kits come in.

“The minute we get them in, I am sure that we will be out of stock again. So, if people do want their names on the list, we do take a list of people’s names and numbers, and we do hold them when we get our orders in,” said Dolan.

He said he’s not sure when the at-home kits will be back in stock.

Dolan said Preckshot still has kits available for professional settings like doctors’ offices.