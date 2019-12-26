Local photographer offering families holiday photos and toys for Christmas

PEORIA, Ill. – For many families, Christmas is the opportune time to snap a picture when the whole family gets together.

Demario Humes is a Peoria photographer who’s making sure those moments are captured forever.

Humes held his second annual Christmas party, Wednesday, at Della’s Lounge at 1801 southwest Adams street.

He invited families to come out, enjoy themselves, and have the chance to take a free holiday picture.

Humes also gave out snacks and toys to children who may need them this year. He said in an area where people may typically encounter violence, he wanted to counter it with joy.

“I wanted to do this with the kids to give back to the community,” Humes said. “To spread Christmas cheer. I know there’s a lot of families that have been around here that’s been struggling and [there’s] a lot of the stigma and the crime around here. I just want to spread that holiday joy.”

Humes said he has a list of over 50 children he plans to deliver toys to on Christmas.

He said although he’s only in his second year of putting on his holiday event, he hopes it becomes a tradition for his own children to one day continue.