Local photographer taking ‘porch portraits’ for donations

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD)–Helping others in her community, that’s the goal of a central Illinois photographer.

Charisa Ausfahl, a photographer with Blessed Assurance Portraits is taking porch portraits for a cause. It’s a national trend, where families or singles will take portraits from their porches and boost spirts.

Ausfahl is using her income from the portraits to help First Evangelical Free Church in Metamora and the community in the greater Metamora area.

“I wanted to pick a place where we could funnel donations that I knew would impact my community,” Ausfahl said.

“As people in our community have needed with all of the stuff going around with COVID-19 and some can’t get out, have a need they can’t meet. So the funds that are being donated to our church through this be used then to help people in the community as they have a need,” said Pastor Curt Smith.

If you live in Metamora and Germantown Hills and want to take porch portraits, text or call Charisa at 309-363-4985. Or find Blessed Assurance Portraits on Facebook.