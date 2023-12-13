PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A pizzeria located right by Bradley University’s campus, Slicehub is the new name of what used to be called Bacci’s Pizzeria.

Bacci’s has several locations in the Chicagoland area, and the Peoria location was affiliated with the chain until about 5 months ago. It’s known for its jumbo slices of pizza, as well as other Italian-inspired foods.

Slicehub General Manager Kyle Crim said they broke away due to wanting to “do their own thing”.

“We wanted to have free range for creativity, we wanted to change things. We want to do things our own way. We have a lot of ideas for things we want to do,” Crim said.

Crim added that Slicehub won’t remove any menu items, but they’re in the process of adding new ones.

The eatery has been open since 2007, when it was established by Sean Gubricky and two of his friends while they were Bradley students.

When asked about why they ended up choosing “Slicehub” as the new name, Crim said that was Gubricky’s idea.

“Slices are kind of what we’re known for, and we’re the hub for that, so it makes sense,” Crim said.