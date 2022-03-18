PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria-based textile company won an innovation contest for its original technology.

Natural Fiber Welding won $100,000 for its plant-based Clarus technology in the Microfiber Innovation Challenge to reduce or prevent microfiber pollution. The contest was set forth by Conservation X Labs, a technology company with a conservation mission.

“The Microfiber Innovation Challenge was all about finding solutions to a persistent problem in textile and apparel, which is most of our clothes are made out of plastic,” said Greg Stillman, general manager of Clarus at Natural Fiber Welding.

Stillman said traditional performance wear is made of plastic, which has detrimental environmental effects.

“When you wear these clothes, you wash them, they release little bits of plastic called microfibers. These microfibers end up in the air, the ocean, the soil, literally everywhere,” he said.

Stillman said Clarus feels just like performance wear, minus the plastic.

“We make high-performing apparel, clothes from all-natural inputs instead of plastics and clothes perform just like a synthetic would,” he explained.

Stillman said winning the contest is “energizing” for the company and its goals.

“It’s a very validating experience to learn that we’re the winner because it means we’re on the right road. It’s a very persistent problem, we’re solving that problem, and we have a winning solution. In many ways, it’s like your identity. You get a stamp of approval on your very identity as a company and technology,” he said.

Stillman said he hopes the recognition leads to increased interest and awareness from other fashion and apparel brands.

“The recognition that we have a solution, kind of brand building of our own…I hope we can accelerate this transition. Accelerate this ability to make more things out of plant matter instead of plastics and try to be a bit more rational on our use what is inherently a finite resource – plastic, and eventually kick our habit with oil and petroleum,” he said.

He said the prize money will be reinvested into the company. They are expanding into a new location on Pioneer Parkway and looking to hire a lot of people.