BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A local company is paying it forward with hot water for the cold weather.

A Covenant Plumbing news release states that the company has started a new program Covenant Cares, which they hope will be a way to give back to the community by helping those in need.

One lucky resident of McLean County will soon win a high-efficiency water heater with installation and expenses included.

Covenant Plumbing owner Lori Stickling said, “We know that increasing costs have had a huge impact on families this year. Water heater prices have seen a steep increase and we felt this would be a great way to extend a helping hand to a family who has the need for hot water before the cold weather hits.”

She continued, “We want to give back and show our support and gratitude to our community for choosing us for plumbing services.”

Contest entries can be filled out here.

The contest closes Nov. 3 and the winner will be chosen the first week of November.