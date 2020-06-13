Local police departments join virtual torch run for the Special Olympics Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington and Normal Police departments participated in the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois Friday.

This year’s torch run was made virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants ran, walked, or biked two-miles to show their support for Special Olympic athletes. The event was part of Special Olympics Illinois Virtual Summer Games week that is currently taking place through June 14.

Several officers from both Bloomington and Normal police participated, including Bloomington’s Police Chief Dan Donath.

Anyone who wants to follow The Virtual Special Olympics can follow them on social media under #SOILLStandsTogether.

Anyone who would like to donate can do so here, and more information can be found on the Special Olympics Summer games website.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected