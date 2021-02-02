East Peoria police officer stabbed outside a CVS store

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A East Peoria police officer is in the hospital after being stabbed early Tuesday morning, the suspect was shot and killed.

The original call to police was for a report of domestic violence just before 1:00 a.m. East Peoria Police Chief Rich Brodrick said “a part of the domestic call left the scene prior to police arrival”.

A suspect vehicle was located at the CVS at Farmdale and Washington St. During that interaction, the responding police officer was stabbed, and the suspect shot.

Brodrick said the officer was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Illinois State Police will take over the investigation.

The situation currently remains under investigation. More details are expected to be released later in the day Tuesday.