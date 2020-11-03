Local police prepared for potential election unrest

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With rumblings of unrest tied to the outcome of the race for the White House, local police departments are on high alert.

East Peoria Police said they’ve been talking with businesses for the past week about the possibility of a second wave of unrest. East Peoria Deputy Chief David Horn said the department, mayor and chamber of commerce have left it up to individual businesses whether to board up storefronts.

Horn said while they don’t expect any upheaval tied to the outcome, police are in the business of preparing for the unexpected.

“In law enforcement, you don’t prepare for what you know; we’re going prepare for the unknown and yes we have over the last week been talking to businesses and within the department, making plans in case there’s any sort of civil unrest,” Horn said.

Horn said they are better prepared following the unrest in May and June. He said the city’s safety is their priority.

“We’re going protect the city both businesses and citizens so they can feel safe to do their civic duty and vote and we’re out there right now as polls are open and we’ll be out there well after the polls close,” Horn said.

On the other side of the river, Peoria Police spokesperson Amy Dotson said they have added extra patrols as a precaution.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said his office is continuing to monitor the situation and will have additional resources if necessary. He said extra units are working Tuesday during polling hours to address post-election concerns on circumstances and any intelligence his office receives.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected