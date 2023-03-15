SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– The Illinois Dept. Transportation (IDOT) along with Illinois State Police (ISP) are reminding everyone to enjoy the holiday festivities safely.

An Illinois news release is reminding drivers that more than 200 local law enforcement agencies are working with ISP to prevent impaired driving.

“If you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with dyed beer or other green substances, your No. 1 priority is finding a sober driver before the festivities start,” said Steve Travia, IDOT’s Director of Highways and Chief Engineer. “Waiting until after you’re impaired is too late. Plan ahead for a sober ride home to help ensure you and everyone else on the road get home safely.”

ISP and local law enforcement with have access to roadside safety checks, seat belt enforcement zones, and saturation patrols to enforce impaired driving laws.

ISP encourages you to follow these rules when socializing on St. Patrick’s Day.

If you are hosting a party:

Remember, you can be held liable and prosecuted if someone you served is involved in an impaired driving crash.

Make sure all of your guests designate their sober drivers in advance or help arrange ride-sharing with other sober drivers.

Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages at the party.

If you are attending a party: