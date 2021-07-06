Local police share 4th of July enforcement numbers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – As the community celebrated the 4th of July, local police said it was a busy weekend.

The Bloomington Police Department said they received 190 calls about fireworks.

John Fermon, the department’s Public Information Officer, said some devices were confiscated, but in many cases there no citations.

He explains that fireworks are generally a low-priority call unless someone is injured, or they create a dangerous risk.

Fermon said for the most part the community celebrated safely, but the 4th of July remains an active day for law enforcement.

“We’ve got the fireworks and then usually any drinking holiday, that always increases our calls for service. Usually, there are more fights, and more domestic incidents, more drunk driving,” Fermon said.

Pekin Police Chief John Dossey said between Saturday morning and Monday night they received 59 calls about fireworks. Only 4 of those resulted in a ticket.

East Peoria Police say they made 3 impaired driving arrests, 15 seat belt citations, and 4 custodial arrests during the 4th of July drive sober or get pulled over campaign.