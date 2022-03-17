PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A new national trend has teens hopping from TikTok to toy guns.

The recent social media challenge that teenagers are enacting is also prompting warnings from both local police and school leaders.

The ‘Orbeeze Challenge’ encourages kids to use toy guns, many are using air-pump guns, to shoot at each other and bystanders with orbeez, which are essentially water-soaked gel pellets.

The Peoria Heights Police Department posted a message on its Facebook page, Wednesday, explaining an incident where teens came onto school property in the area and shot at cars and students with the gel guns.

The post goes on to warn the public of the potential danger involved with the trend.

The post reads:

“The Peoria Heights Police and the Peoria Heights CUSD #325 had an incident of teenagers coming onto the school property and shooting at cars and students with “gel guns” or “Orbeez” as seen below. These types of guns should only be used with willing participants, and in a location that will not result in any type of damage occurring. If your child has something similar, please talk to them about shooting unwilling individuals, or other people’s property. This type of reckless activity could not only result in a Disorderly Conduct ticket or charges with the Peoria Co SAO, but could also result in someone getting seriously injured.“

Dr. Eric Heath, superintendent of Peoria Heights CUSD #325, gave a statement to WMBD regarding the issue.

“We take safety very seriously and while these students were just playing around, we want them to understand that something like could escalate into something more serious and that’s what we’re trying to prevent,” Heath said.