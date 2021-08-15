Local pools close for the season, seeing large numbers of visitors this year

(WMBD) — Summer fun is coming to an end and kids are getting ready to head back to school.

“School starts out here in Chillicothe mid-next week,” said Kevin Yates, the Executive Director of the Chillicothe Park District.

At Shore Acres Pool in Chillicothe, staff said they saw a surge in swimmers and sunbathers at the beginning of summer.

“Our first two weeks of the season, we had some tremendous challenges of meeting expectations of our crowds,” Yates said about the number of visitors.

He said it was a struggle getting staff ready for the season, but they stepped up to the challenge.

“The staff themselves is really our high point this year. You know, we came into the season without any lifeguards being certified because it had run out after last year,” Yates said. “So we had to get almost 30 guards certified. We have managerial staff that we had to train with new Covid restrictions that were in place the first few weeks of the season.”

He said if they did not have to close for about 15 days of the season due to bad weather, the pool would have had a record-breaking number of visitors.

“We will top the 22,000 people mark for 60 days that we were open,” Yates said.

The Tremont Pool, home to the swim team The Tremont Torpedoes, saw similar success.

“Having to deal with the pandemic last year where we were shut down, obviously it was much better this year,” said Jerry Olson, President of the Tremont Area Park District Board of Trustees.

Olson said crowds were limited at the beginning of the season to ensure COVID-19 mitigations were being followed. He said staff still saw an increase in families purchasing pool passes.

Olson also said the pool had many maintenance problems this year, but community members stepped up to help.

“This is a community effort and we appreciate all that the community has done for us to make this a successful season,” Olson said.