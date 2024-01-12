PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group of central Illinois pro-Palestine activists departed Friday for Washington DC to join others for the “March on Washington for Gaza.”

The Central Illinois Residents are traveling to DC to make their voices heard and demand a cease-fire. The rally will be held at Freedom Plaza at 1 p.m. Saturday, led by the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Peoria Islamic religious leader Imam Mazher Mahmood said the march supports calls for Palestinian freedom from occupation and indiscriminate violence.

“This is enough and sufficient for us to call this a genocide,” Hahmood said. “Because not only are these people indiscriminately being bombed and massacred rather them being barricaded from any basic resource, food water medical supplies that they need and it’s just putting an end to the civilization.”

The march is expected to be the largest pro-Palestine event in the nation’s capital since 1948.