Local professor awarded millions in grant funding for Alzheimer’s research

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria researcher was awarded more than $2 million from the National Institute of Health for his Alzheimer’s research project.

Through Dr. Ken Fukuchi’s work studying the disease, he believes the strongest common denominator of risk factors is chronic and systematic inflammation.

With the grant funds, Dr. Fukuchi will test the hypothesis.

The NIH said its funded research has led to breakthroughs and new treatments and helping people live longer.