Local racing company holds Crush COVID 3-mile race

EAST PEORIA, Ill. WMBD (WMBD) — For the first time in months a local racing company held a three-mile run to show events like these are possible a safe during the pandemic.

For months runners were forced to race against themselves instead of others but today they got to see a glimpse of group racing.

“It feels really really good to see people out here, having fun, enjoying themselves and working with the parameters that we have to work with today,” said co-organizer Adam White.

The Crush COVID three-mile run organized by shazam racing saw nearly 200 runners trot through the East Peoria levee district.

To follow safety guidelines participants were split into groups of 50.

“If you look out there on the course there’s a lot of distance between people,” said White.

“It’s really refreshing to get out and do this in a safely distanced group after so much time cooped up,” said runner Maureen Kiesewegger.

This run becomes one of the bigger races held since the pandemic began, aside from a few in smaller towns.

“People have definitely been asking for it because it’s nice to get out,” said co-organizer Brad Henz.

White says today’s run becomes a model for future races.

“We will continue to refine and work with communities to show that we can do races with 500, 700, 1000 and larger,” said White

White says they’ll be holding a club cross country championship for grade school and high school using parameters similar to today’s race. He adds they also still have their sights on the Thanksgiving day race.