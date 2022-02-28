PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, Governor J.B. Pritzker’s (D-Ill.) mask mandate expired for businesses across Illinois.

Pritzker released an updated mask mandate press release Monday afternoon to include schools and daycares. Masks are still required at long-term care facilities, hospitals, homeless shelters, prisons and other congregate settings.

“I’m definitely a pro-mask person, but I also like to follow the science, and the science says that the cases have dropped, so I’m all about getting rid of the masks,” said Mathew Ingraham, manager at the Noshery, a food-hall style restaurant in Peoria.

Hailey Bom, a barista at Zion Coffee in Peoria, said it will take some time getting used to going mask-free.

“I feel like we just got used to it. It was a little weird at first, [but] now it’s normal for a while. Now it feels weird to not have a mask on,” she said. “It’s really nice to be able to smile and greet customers in a friendly way.”

East Peoria resident Tom Carroll said he will still keep a mask close by “on and off, depending on where I am.”

“I’m kind of germophobic and I’ve always been that way, so masks for me is okay,” he said.

Ingraham said they will still offer masks at the Noshery.

“We do have masks at the door and will provide anyone with them. However at this point with the mask mandate gone, wow what a great feeling. Back to normal, almost,” he said.

Masks are still required on public transportation and at airports, per federal mandate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its mask guidelines Friday. Masks are not required in areas considered low to medium risk for COVID, approximately 70% of the country.