Local realty group presents Crittenton Centers with donation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria realty group is helping a local charity make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday morning, agents with REMAX Traders Unlimited realty group in Peoria presented the Crittenton Centers with a check for $500. The funds are donated to the charity’s stocking stuffer store or the Festival of Trees campaign during the holidays.

According to the Critterton Center‘s CEO Jeff Gress said more people are using the services due to the pandemic and some have not used the service before.

“From mid-March through mid-June, we distributed more in that three months, than we typically do in a year,” Gress said. “We are now at a place where we will double or more of what we do in a year and so it’s been something that’s been of great need due to the unemployment or just having financial challenges.”

Gress said the funds will help them supply formula, diapers, and other supplies the center offers to those in need.

The Center offers crisis nursery care, parenting groups, and family support groups free of charge through grants and community donations.

For those who want to help out, the Center is not allowing volunteers into the building but is always in need of donations.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected